UNFPA donates 18,200 PPEs to FCTA

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated 18,200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Federal Capital Territory

Administration (FCTA) in its commitment to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, especially among essential healthcare workers. Presenting the PPEs in Abuja on Tuesday, Ms Karima Bungudu, the UNFPA FCT Focal Point, Gender, FGM Analyst, said that the donation was in accordance

with the task of engaging Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19.

Bungudu, who reiterated the determination of UNFPA to reducing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, said that PPEs and lifesaving commodities were part of efforts to

ensure unhindered access to reproductive and maternal healthcare. According to her, these include family planning and Gender Based Violence (GBV) response. The UN official said that essential services must be augmented with COVID-19 infection prevention measures, but not limited to good hygienic practices and use

of PPEs.

She described PPEs as “necessary tools to protect personnel and public health, especially women and girls.” Receiving the PPEs, Dr Ndaeyo Iwot, the acting Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Health Care Board, described the donation as “timely and critical”

in consolidating the results so far achieved in containing COVID-19 in the FCT. Iwot, who was represented by Dr Isah Vatsa, said that the FCT was determined to contain the spread of the pandemic with trackers deployed on the streets. He commended the UNFPA for the timely intervention in the sustenance of FCT’s awareness campaign against the COVID-19.

Malam Lawal Mohammed, the Director, FCT Economic Planning, Research and Statistics, lauded UNFPA for the support in fighting COVID-19 and other health challenges in the territory.

Mohammed said that the UN body had always been to the rescue in terms of health emergencies in the FCT, as well as health equipment, aimed at protecting lives.

Items donated were: 3,200 protective goggles, 3,000 pieces of surgical gloves, 6,000 pieces of examination gloves and 6,000 pieces of surgical face mask. (NAN)