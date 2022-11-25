UNFPA calls for strengthening of VAPP law against GBV offenders

By Uchenna Ugwu

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), on Friday stressed the need to make Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law more stronger in the effort to end Gender Based Volence (GBV).

UNFPA made the remark in Abakaliki during a road-walk to mark the 2022, 16 Days of Activism and public presentation of Amended VAPP Law No 003 of 2022 to eliminate GBV in Ebonyi.

The event with the theme, “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”, was organised by the state ministry of women affairs and social development with support from UNFPA and other partners in the state.

Mr Benedict Essong, UNFPA Representative in the state, said that doing justice to the victims would go a long way in checkmating the menace not only in the state but Nigeria at large.

Essong expressed satisfaction that the amended provisions of the law would enhance justice delivery, prohibit all forms of violence and human rights violations.

“From UNFPA, we are proud to be part of the state programmes. We appreciate GBV stakeholders, civil society, youths organisations among other partners for being part of the progress,” Essong said.

Mrs Rachael Umahi, Wife of the Governor, said the essence of the amended law was to ensure sustainable and workable implementation.

Umahi, represented by Mrs Patience Offor, her Special Assistant on Welfare Matters, said the theme was apt and urged partners to collaborate to ensure that the law was made effective.

She described it as an achievement that would assist the judiciary to prosecute offenders and give justice to victims.

Umahi added that when the law becomes effective, it would empower women to speak out and break the culture of silence in reporting GBV cases.

She enlightened the public on the negative consequences of gender-based violence, rape and other acts of domestic abuse, as well as the need for the victims to speak out for possible assistance.

“Women, girls and other victims of violence should assist to report activities of violence around them to get help.

“We wish the law to be sustained to ensure that peoples rights are not violated,” Umahi said.

Mr Chukwuma Elom, Coordinator of the Foundation, read key features of the amended VAPP law to include, section 23, that state government could make budget provisions to fight GBV annually.

Elom said that section 21, stated that victims and survivors are entitled to receive free medical care and adequate medical investigation in any government health centre.

“Still in section 21, it read that it is an offence to charge on this and placed a fine of N200,000 or imprisonment for three months, for any offender.

“Section 10 states that both high and magistrate courts of the state, shall have jurisdiction to hear and grant application.

“And section 14 and 20 were also amended,” Elom said.

Mrs Deborah Okah, Commissioner for women affairs, appreciated Mrs Umahi for championing the VAPP law and its enhancement with her pet project, Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation.

Okah, who was represented by Mrs Florence Nwali, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, commended the UNFPA for their support since 2009.

She also commended other donor agencies for their various supports so far to eliminate all forms of violent against women and girls in the state.

She promised that all efforts by partners would record success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured presentation of the amended VAPP law by Mrs Umahi to GBV state actors for effective implementation. (NAN)

