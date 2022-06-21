Unfolding President Buhari’s 1,321 legacy Projects

By Femi Adesina

In our continued commemoration of the Seventh Anniversary of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidential Media Team in collaboration with a national and international Consultant and Coordinator of this project, Barrister Ata Ikiddeh, will be unveiling President Buhari’s Legacy Projects in a series of online publications.

The aim of this awareness is to Inform, Educate, Engage and Empower Nigerians to the notable achievements and patriotic vision of the President for the country.

The first component of this social media-driven Project will be the launch of, “Buhari’s Government Has Zero Projects” with the hashtag: #BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects showcasing 1,321 under-reported, completed and ongoing infrastructural projects of this Administration across the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory including the 774 Local Government Areas, 8,809 wards and over 44,045 villages and communities all over the country. It is time to tell the truth!

To view these projects and photographs, kindly click on these links https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5123978804317746&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa, https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5125764607472499&id=100001170308146&sfnsn=scwspwa or enter the name Ata Ikiddeh on Facebook and make your own conclusion if indeed President Muhammadu Buhari has zero projects!

#BuharisGovernmentHasZeroProjects

Femi Adesina ,Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) June 21, 2022

