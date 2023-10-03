Unfavourable tribunal judgment won’t stop our pursuit of justice, Ogun PDP says

By Abiodun Lawal

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun on Tuesday in Abeokuta said Saturday’s judgment by the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal would not deter it from pursuing justice.

Mr Sikirulai Ogundele, the State Chairman of the party, told a news conference that they would not relent in protecting the rights and enhancing aspirations of the state’s citizens.

“This is why the party has decided to take the matter to the appellate courts.

“We believe a more thorough and impartial assessment of the evidence and allegations will take place at the appellate court level,” he said.

Ogundele added that the party remained resolute in its determination to ensure the truth prevailed.

“Our petition as regards the March 18 governorship election contains detailed and compelling evidence of over-voting, voters’ disenfranchisement, harassment of voters and ballot box-snatching,” he said.

The Ogun PDP Chairman insisted that the allegations were not frivolous, saying they were grounded in credible testimonies and substantial documentation.

” The people of Ogun deserve an impartial and thorough examination of these claims to ensure that the electoral process remains untainted.

“We therefore extend our gratitude to our supporters, who have shown resilience and unwavering faith in our cause.

“We call on all well-meaning citizens and stakeholders in Ogun to join us in our quest for justice and in upholding

the principles of democracy.

“Together, we will continue the fight for a brighter future for our beloved state.

“The PDP assures the people of Ogun that the good governance they truly deserve will be realised in no distance time,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tribunal had in the judgment delivered on Saturday affirmed Dapo Abiodun’s victory in the March 18 governorship election in the state.(NAN)

