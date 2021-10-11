UNESCO, UNN to train SUG leaderships on use of dialogue

The UNESCO, in conjunction with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), is to train leaderships of Students Union Governments in the country on good leadership and use of dialogue, an official has said.



The facilitator of the workshop, Dr Christian Ezeibe, said this on Monday in Nsukka, while briefing newsmen on the level of preparedness for the training workshop.

Ezeibe, who is the Associate Dean, Students Affairs Department, UNN, said the event would take place on Thursday, with NESCO Senior Education Specialist in Nigeria, Mr Mamadou Sow, as the chairman.



He said the workshop was designed to train and sensitise the leaderships of the Student Union Governments (SUGs) and workers in the Students Affairs units in the country on good leadership.

“The two-day workshop, which would hold from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN, is targeted at equipping SUGs as a way of contributing to peaceful students engagement with government.



“SUG presidents and vice-presidents that will participate in the workshop are selected from federal universities in the six geo-political zones in the country.

“Three federal universities in each zone in the country are billed to attend the leadership workshop,” he said.



Ezeibe said the workshop would identify and discuss the role of students in addressing societal challenges and consolidating peace in Nigeria.

“It will also determine the strategies for enhancing the internal capacity of students’ affairs units in Nigerian universities to support transformational and ethical leadership,” he said



He further said the Vice Chancellor of UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, would be the Chief Host and that resource persons would be drawn from UNESCO and universities across the country.



According to him, necessary arrangements for a successful workshop, including logistics and accommodation, had been put in place. (NAN)

