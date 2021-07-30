UNESCO trains 14 Bauchi community journalists on balanced GBV reporting

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has trained journalists on balanced reporting of gender-based violence (GBV) in marginalised Bauchi communities.

Speaking at the two-day capacity building for journalists on Thursday, in Bauchi, Mrs Nuhu Yachat, the Communication and Information Officer, UNESCO Regional office, Abuja, said that the training was basically for community media.

She said that the capacity building was aimed at raising awareness by the media platforms to prevent GBV and COVID-19.

Yachat said that the journalists were trained on GBV reporting and how they could use their platforms in educating and advocating for the rights of women and girls on GBV prevention.

She added that UNESCO built the capacity of Community media personnel on how to interact with GBV victims and shared needed information on safe houses and COVID-19 prevention.

Mrs Yachat explained that UNESCO sought to see women and girls free from all forms of violence and harmful practices in the country.

Dr Sharon Omotosho, in her presentation at the training, urged journalists to ensure proper presentation of data and evidence in their reporting.

She said that Journalists had a responsibility of sharing information and lobbying and campaigning against GBV, adding that they should also report what benefitted the community.

In her remarks, Mrs Deborah Sadiq, Director, Community Radio, Bauchi State Radio Corporation, commended UNESCO for the training, saying that it would go a long way in developing the skills of the staff in reporting for the community. (NAN)

