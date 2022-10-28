UNESCO to establish international media literacy. Institute in Nigeria

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

UNESCO has resolved to establish its International Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Institute in Nigeria as parts of the framework in using MIL to curb disinformation, fake news and build trust.

The decision formed parts of the resolutions of the 2022 UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week which ended in Abuja todaySpeaking at the closing session of the Week, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the Federal Government is committed to work with the UNESCO in the establishment of the institute

“We look forward to receiving the necessary assistance in this regard.

“And I urge development partners, multilateral organizations and all countries to commit to supporting and funding this initiative,

which will ultimately make our world a safer and more peaceful place to live,” he said.

The minister also called on UNESCO member countries, development partners, multilateral organizations to support the the global funding of MIL in fighting fake news, as contained in the Abuja Declaration.“Nigeria stands on the threshold of history, as we gather in this hall, joined virtually and globally by people of goodwill, to adopt the Abuja Declaration document on Global Financing for Media and Information

Literacy: An Imperative to fight against disinformation and build trust.“As we round off a great week, it is imperative for us to re-echo the collective conviction of speakers and contributors that resonated

throughout the various sessions of this MIL week.“The conviction is that the development of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) is a panacea for the fight against all forms of disinformation and the building of trust.

The minister reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to always support UNESCO in providing the platform for championing the promotion, adoption and implementation of Media and Information Literacy policies across the World.He said the country is also committed to pursuing, supporting and promoting the

right MIL policies and programmes that will enhance the development of the capacities of its citizens, particularly the youths. (NAN)(

