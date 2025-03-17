UNESCO seeks cooperation with TVET to advance Nigeria’s digital growth

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has called for cooperation with Technical and Vocational Education and Training

By Fortune Abang

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), has called for cooperation with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s digital growth.

Mr Albeit Mendy, Head of Abuja office and UNESCO Representative in Nigeria, made the call on Monday in Abuja, during the opening ceremony of a two-day validation workshop organised by the organisation.

Mendy, represented by Mr Manish Joshi, the Regional Coordinator-BEAR 111, UNESCO, Abuja, said the workshop was designed to foster the development of a national strategy for digitisation of TVET in Nigeria.

According to him, such strategy could be achieved through pan-African initiative for the digital transformation of TVET and skills development in Africa.

“This workshop is dedicated towards the validation of the national strategy for the digital transformation TVET in Nigeria for the period of 2025 to 2027.

“I am pleased to see all of you here today as policy experts, united by a common purpose to advance Nigeria’s TVET and skills development systems, in alignment with global digital transformation imperatives.

“The pan-African initiative for digital transformation of TVET and skills development systems in Africa seeks is to ensure that TVET systems across the continent are suitably and digitally transformed.

“To empower individuals to adapt and contribute meaningfully to today’s evolving digital landscape,” Mendy said.

Dr Adenike Olodo, Director, Technology and Science Education in the Federal Ministry of Education, said the workshop was designed for the stakeholders to collectively make inputs toward skills development in the country.

“At the heart of the Minister of Education’s vision is commitment to ensuring all categories of young people both in school and out of school have access to quality skills acquisition programme.

“This is the time when digital transformation presents unprecedented opportunity to expand TVET accessibility, enhance learning outcome and ensure that no young person is left behind regardless of location.

“This strategy is particularly timely, as it aligns with the ministry’s broader agenda to empower Nigerian youths with 21st century entrepreneurship skills,” Ododo said.

She urged education stakeholders to work closely with UNESCO and the ministry to be able to fully realise the set objectives.

In his remarks, Dr Olagunju Idowu, Secretary-General, National Commission for UNESCO, Nigeria, praised the organisers of the workshop for driving digital transformation across the country.

Olagunju, represented by Mrs Eunice Ayara, Assistant-Director, Nigerian National Commission for UNESCO, said “As we all know the world is evolving rapidly with digital transformation and TVET institutions need to be better utilised as vehicles towards reaching a wider audience.

“To increase access to skills-training and education, enhance equality, quality and inclusivity of TVET programmes made more effective and efficient, while improving citizens’ employment and competitiveness in the job market,” Olagunju said. (NAN)