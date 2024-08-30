UNESCO pledges support for Nollywood

By Joshua Olomu

Mr Abdourahamane Diallo, Head of Office and Country Representative of UNESCO in Nigeria, says the organisation is willing to provide technical support towards the development of the Nigerian film industry.

He stated this at the exclusive premiere of “When Wolves Cry”, a movie on the negative effects of fake news.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that government functionaries, members of the diplomatic community and stakeholders in the film industry were present at the event organised at the UN House on Thursday evening in Abuja.

The movie, which is an advocacy film, is a production of 2ET Media Network, produced and directed by Emmanuel Eyaba, an award-winning Nollywood filmmaker.

Diallo said the premiere of ‘When Wolves Cry’, mirrors the aspirations of UNESCO’s 2005 Convention for the Protection and Promotion of the Cultural Expressions.

According to him, it is to support member states to create an institutional and professional environment conducive to the protection and promotion of the diversity of cultural expressions in various forms and domains.

This, he said includes, but not limited to video, film, books, designs, culinary arts, crafts, fashion, motion graphics and theatre.

“This is an opportunity for me to also let you know that UNESCO is ready to provide technical support towards the development of the Nigerian film and video industry.

“In continuing support to Nigeria to develop implementable policies, UNESCO organised the first National Dialogue on the Cultural and Creative Industries and the Sustainable Development Goals in October 2023.

“UNESCO is also the lead technical development partner for the ongoing review and update of Nigeria’s cultural policies.

“Furthermore, UNESCO is the principal implementation agency for the UNESCO-EU programme “Advancing evidence – based policies and actions and supporting policy making to enhance the contribution of creative sectors and industries to sustainable development.

“I would like to use this opportunity to congratulate 2ET Media on the great work done on “ When Wolves Cy” as well as on other projects you have undertaken,” he said.

NAN also reports that “When Wolves Cry” is centered around an intriguing fake news story that almost pushed the government of Cameroon and Nigeria to war after a diplomatic tit-for-tat.

The plot is on Raymond Chukwudi (Ray C), a handsome actor who is looking out for a big break in his acting career.

Ray C was involved in series of allegations, including a rape case, and the ripples of drama that follow is what makes “When Wolves Cry” an intriguing blockbuster to watch.

The cast of the movie include Francis Duru, Steve Eboh, Sydney Diala, Happy Julian, social media influencer MC Mbakara, Alex Nwankwo and ace Cameroonian actress Syndy Emade, among others.

The star-studded film is acted in English and French languages and fully subtitled in English, featuring seasoned actors from four countries including, Nigeria, Cameroun, Benin Republic and Togo.

Earlier, Eyaba, who is also the Chairman, Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), FCT chapter, said the project was conceived out of his passion to produce advocacy films that addressed societal ills.

“When Wolves Cry is actually a Pan African project, in the sense that it featured actors from four different countries of Africa.

“Governments and institutions have consistently called for increased awareness on the dangers of fake news because of its negative effect on society.

“To puncture the spread of fake news, we plan to screen the movie in the biggest film festivals and cinemas, as well as tertiary and secondary schools across Nigeria,” he said. (NAN)