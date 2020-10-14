Unemployment: Re-engineering of varsities’ roles necessary-acting VC

Tackling graduate unemployment in Nigeria will require urgent re-engineering of the roles of universities, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, Prof. Akan Williams, has said.

Williams, who was recently appointed by the institution’s Board of Regents, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that universities must empower students and drive societal development.

According to him, some universities in Nigeria have yet to tailor their activities toward adequate empowerment of their students.

“What is happening to our universities of technology? Are we really empowering students there?