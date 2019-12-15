Unemployment rate should be concern for world leaders – Says UNIDO

By Tina George, reporting from Egypt

The Director-General of the United Nation’s Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Li Yong, has disclosed that unemployment rate worldwide, had risen from 9.3 percent to 12.8 percent in 2018.

He stated that the trend should worry world leaders, and gear up efforts to scale up employment indices in nations across the world.

Li Yong stated this at the opening ceremony of the World Youth Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Delegates at the World Youth Forum in Egypt

According to him, the rise in unemployment is not something to be taken with levity, especially as it continues to rise steadily.

“With more than half of the world’s population under the age of 30, the rate of unemployment has continued to rise steadily.

“Global Youth unemployment rate have risen steadily from 1999 to 2018 from 9.3 percent to 12.8 percent,” Yong said.

The UNIDO chief further said that the youths should be included in decisions regarding workforce, adding that this would go a long way in achieving sustainable development.

“We need to realize that youths are the game changers in their quest for innovation, sustainable solutions, job and wealth creation and economic development,” he said.

Declaring the 2019 World Youth Forum open, the President of Egypt, AbdelFattah El-Sisi, said the World Youth Forum was created to bring global youths together to discuss and proffer solutions to problems affecting nations.

He said that the platform was also set up to spread peace and hope in order to work towards a better future of stability in the world.

El-Sisi encouraged the youths to actively participate in the forum and make their voices and opinions known to their leaders.

The 2019 edition of the World Youth Forum is hosting 7,000 Egyptian and foreign youths, as well as a number of other experts, journalists, public figures and officials from around the globe.