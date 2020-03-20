Unemployment: FG urges Nigerians to focus attention on agriculture

Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development has urged Nigerians to focus more on agriculture being the largest employer of labour to reduce poverty and ensure food security.

Nanono, who gave the advice at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, adding that “the sector has enormous opportunities’’.

According to him, the only way the nation can remain stable is by developing the sector.

“We should get ourselves organised and focused on agriculture. It is the only one that will make us to remain stable and people should explore it.

“So many people are responding to the development of the sector, foreign investments are coming into this country and l think we should tap on these opportunities to develop local talents and to improve the general position of agriculture in this country.

“Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari is very serious about agriculture and most of his focus now is on agriculture, l think we should try and strive to explore agriculture which is the largest employer of labour and the one that makes the country stable,” he said. (NAN)