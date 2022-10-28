Unemployed man, minor docked for allegedly smoking marijuana

By Hauwa Gold

An unemployed man, Jibrin Inusa and a minor were on Friday docked in an Upper Area court in Karu, Abuja for allegedly smoking dried weed suspected to be marijuana.

The police also charged Inusa, 25, with belonging to a gang of thieves.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olanrewaju Osho, told the court that the defendants on Sept. 28 were found wandering with intent to commit felony around the Nyanya area of the FCT in a suspicious manner.

Osho said the defendants were sighted smoking dried weed suspected to be Indian hemp thereby rendering the atmosphere unsafe.

He said during police investigation, some wraps of the substance were found in their possession and the defendants could not give satisfactory explanation on what they were all doing with it.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 192 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Malam Hassan Mohammed, granted Inusa bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum and ordered the remand of the minor in police custody.

Mohammed ordered that the surety must live within the court jurisdiction, provide National I.D card, which must be deposited in the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Nov. 8 for mention. (NAN)

