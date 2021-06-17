Unemployed man in court for allegedly damaging Access Bank ATM

June 17, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



A 27-year-old unemployed man, Precious Peter, who allegedly damaged an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), beloging to Bank with intent to steal on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The  police charged Peter, whose residential address was not given with four counts conspiracy, breaking in, damage and to commit felony.

Peter, however, denied  the charge.

The prosecution , ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and others large, committed the offence on April 17 01:00 Chisco Bus-stop, Lekki, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant broke into the banking hall Bank and damaged the ATM with intent to commit felony.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions sections 310, 350, 406 and 411 the Criminal Law Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of 250,000 with sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje  ordered that  the must be gainfully employed and show evidence of years tax to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the until July 19 for mention.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,