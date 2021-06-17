Unemployed man in court for allegedly damaging Access Bank ATM

A 27-year-old unemployed man, Precious Peter, who allegedly damaged an Automated Teller Machine (ATM), beloging to Access Bank with intent to steal on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Peter, whose residential address was not given with four counts of conspiracy, breaking in, damage and attempted to commit felony.

Peter, however, denied the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offence on April 17 at 01:00 at Chisco Bus-stop, Lekki, Lagos State.

He said that the defendant broke into the banking hall of Access Bank and damaged the ATM with intent to commit felony.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 310, 350, 406 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kubeinje ordered that the must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government(LASG).

She adjourned the case until July 19 for mention.(NAN)