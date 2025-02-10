Unemployed Man docked over alleged theft of household property

An unemployed man, Lawrence Yilna’an, 23, was on Monday, docked in an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly breaking into a dwelling house and stealing.

By Sogbade Adebisi Fatima

Yilna’an is facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, breaking into a dwelling house, entering and stealing.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecuting Counsel, DSP Sunday Fatola, told the court that the defendant and others now at large, allegedly conspired together to commit the offences.

Fatola said the defendant on Dec. 7, 2024, at about 10:00 a.m., allegedly broke in and entered the dwelling house of one Nasirudeen Olanihun with intention to steal.

He said the defendant allegedly stole a cross bag, wristwatches, three gold necklaces with pendants and perfume valued at N990, 000 property of the complainant.

He said that the offences were committed at No. 14, Abimbade Onigbiyo Street, Ashi Bodija area of Ibadan.

He said the offences contravened Sections 390 (9), 412 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. I. Babalola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 25, for hearing.(NAN)