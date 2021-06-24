Unemployed man docked for allegedly stealing 4 laptops

A 29-year-old unemployed man, Thomas Marcus, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for allegedly stealing four laptops..

The police charged Marcus with criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief and theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Isah Hassan, told the court that Nuhu Usman, a security guard at Government Secondary School reported the matter at the station on April 19.

Hassan said the defendant and one other person, now at large, broke into the principal’s office and stole the four laptops..

The offemce, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 58, 22, 227 and 270 the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecution prayed the court for adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove his case against the defendant.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

In his ruling, the president judge, Michael Bawa, admitted Marcus to bail in the sum of N100, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter untill July 6 for hearing. (NAN)

