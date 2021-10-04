Unemployed man docked for allegedly attacking man with broken bottle

A 27-year-old unemployed Festus Izah, was on Monday docked in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly attacking a man with a broken bottle.The police charged Izah, whose address was not provided with assault and causing grievous hurt.The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 26, at about 2.30p.m at Baale Str, Morogbo area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant injured the complainant, Sunday Valentine on the back of his head.The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 246 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to charge.Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adekomaiya ordered that the sureties must reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and must produce with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.The Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov.22 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...