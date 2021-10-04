Unemployed man docked for allegedly attacking man with broken bottle

A 27--old unemployed Festus Izah, was on docked in a Badagry  Magistrates’ in Lagos State for allegedly attacking a man with a broken bottle.The police charged Izah, whose address was not provided with assault and grievous hurt.The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the that the defendant the offence on Sept. 26, at about 2.30p.m at Baale Str, Morogbo area Lagos State.

He said that the defendant injured the complainant, Sunday Valentine on the back head.The said that the offence contravened the Sections 246 the Criminal Laws Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty charge.Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant bail in the sum N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.Adekomaiya ordered that the sureties must reside within the ’s jurisdiction and must produce with evidence tax payments the Lagos State government.The Magistrate adjourned the case until Nov.22 for mention. (NAN)

