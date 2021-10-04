Unemployed man docked for allegedly attacking man with broken bottle

A 27-year-old unemployed Festus Izah, on Monday docked in a Badagry  Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for attacking a man with a broken bottle.The charged Izah, whose address not provided with assault and grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court the defendant the offence on Sept. 26, at about 2.30p.m at Baale Str, Morogbo area of Lagos State.He said the defendant injured the complainant, Sunday Valentine on the back of his head.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 246 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to charge.Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to in the sum of N200,000 with sureties in like sum.Adekomaiya ordered the sureties reside within the Court’s jurisdiction and produce with evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.The Magistrate adjourned the Nov.22 for mention. (NAN)

