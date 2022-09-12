Unemployed man docked for alleged N5.5m fraud

By Moronke Boboye

A 29- year- old unemployed man, Bolanle Afeez, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ court for alleged N5.5 million fraud.

The police charged Afeez, who resides at 3, Otunnibi St., Ifako Ijaiye, Lagos, with theft and fraud.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that Afeez on July 2, at Agidingbin, Ikeja, visited the complainant, Adewale Awotunde, a car dealer and asked for a Hyundai Sonata car worth N5.5 million.

He alleged that the defendant pretended to have transferred the money by showing the complainant a debit alert of N5.5 million from his phone.

Oke said that the complainant did not receive the alert but they both thought there was network delay since the sender had been debited.

”The car documents were issued to the defendant and he left with the car,” Oke said.

The prosecutor said that when the complainant went to the bank, he was told no money was sent to him.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant was arrested while trying to sell the car to another man/

The offence. he said, contravenes the provisions sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.C Ayinde, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Ayinde adjourned the case until Aug. 16 for mention.(NAN)

