Unemployed man confesses to trafficking 519g of cannabis

A 33-year-old unemployed man, Christian Stephen, has confessed before a Federal High Court in Ibadan to trafficking 519 grams of cannabis.

By Olawale Akinremi

Stephen’s confession was contained in his guilty plea when the one-count charge was read to him.

Following his plea, Justice Nkeonye Maha ordered that he be remanded at Agodi Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until April 14 for the review of facts and judgment.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Daniel Otunla, informed the court that the defendant committed the crime on Sept. 12, 2024, at Idiarere, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Otunla explained that operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) acted on intelligence reports from concerned citizens, which indicated that Stephen was involved in drug trafficking.

According to the prosecution, the defendant was found in possession of a sack containing 519 grams of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic substance.

Otunla stated that the offence contravened Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)