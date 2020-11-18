Unemployed charged with defiling 13-year-old girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered the remand of an unemployed 20-year-old Toheeb Mustapha, who allegedly inserted his finger into a minor’s private part.

The defendant, who resides in Ighando, is standing trial on a count charge involving defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O Ajibade, who did not take the defendant’s plea, referred the case file to the state’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Ajibade ordered that the defendant be kept at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the advice from DPP.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention