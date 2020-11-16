Unemployed, 23, jailed 18 months for drug trafficking

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man, Opeyemi Gafar, to 18 months imprisonment for peddling 100g of Cannabis Sativa (hemp).

Gafar was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before Justice Chuka Obiozor on a count charge of drug trafficking.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court reviewed the facts of the case during which the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, tendered some documents in evidence.

The documents included a written statement of Gafar, a drug analysis form, a request for scientific aid form and a remnant of the banned substance.

The court admitted them in evidence and marked them as exhibits.