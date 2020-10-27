Uneasy calm in Lokoja as schools, banks, businesses still remain closed

There is palpable uneasy calm in Lokoja on Tuesday as banks, schools and business premises remained closed for fear of the unknown.

Assailants, riding in a motorcade of five vehicles, shot and killed six persons and injured many on Monday in the Kogi State capital.

The gunmen stormed different parts of Lokoja after disrupting protests by youths who also looted palliatives kept in some government warehouses.

A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some areas of the city on Tuesday reports that many residents remained indoors while only few vehicles were seen on the roads.