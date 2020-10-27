Uneasy calm in Lokoja as schools, banks, businesses still remain closed

There is palpable uneasy calm in Lokoja on Tuesday as banks, schools and business premises remained closed for fear of the unknown.
Assailants, riding in a motorcade of five vehicles, shot and killed six persons and injured many on Monday in the Kogi State capital.
The gunmen stormed different parts of Lokoja after disrupting protests by youths who also looted palliatives kept in some government warehouses.
A Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some areas of the city on Tuesday reports that many residents remained indoors while only few vehicles were seen on the roads.
Three deaths were recorded at Adankolo, one at Lokongoma, one at a restaurant in a popular area of the city and one at “Zone 8’’ area, bringing the total to six.
The police refused to confirm the official number of casualty.
Many victims with gunshot wounds were seen in private hospitals across the city, with the poor ones among them still looking for money to have the pellets extracted from their bodies.
The Commissioner for Information, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, blamed the gun attacks on hoodlums whom, he said, infiltrated the ranks of the protesters. (NAN)
