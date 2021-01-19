Unease as handover drama rocks NSCDC

The Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana, who was reported to have handed over the mantle of leadership yesterday, has been asked to remain in office pending official communication from the Presidency.

According to reliable sources who spoke to PRNigeria on the matter, there was no official directive from the Presidency for him to hand over as of yesterday when he clocked 58years, following the expiration of his six months extended tenure on January 17, 2021.

The federal government through the Ministry of Interior had extended the tenure of the Gana by six months in July 2020. The NSCDC spokesman, Emmanuel Okeh, had in a statement on July 19 said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbeshola had approved the extension of the tenure of the NSCDC boss for a six-month period effective from July 17, 2020 to January 2021.

A source very close to the NSCDC Boss told PRNigeria that Commandant General still has two years ahead before retiring from service.