Unearth killers of Prof. Elusiyan- NMA tasks security agencies

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), has called on security agencies to fish out the killers of Professor Jerome Botuwaji Elutayo Elusiyan, Chairman of Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Obimakinde on Monday in Abuja, said the deceased was reportedly murdered on Friday 13th December, 2019.

It explained that Professor Elusiyan had gone to Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma as external examiner for medical students, but was allegedly killed on his way back to Ile-Ife.

NMA therefore demanded that killers of Elusiyan be fished out and brought to book to forestall future occurrences.

They also urged President Buhari to step up his commitment towards the protection of lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Medical Association demands that the President Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari steps up his commitment towards the protection of lives and properties in Nigeria, as the killing of Nigerians on Nigerian roads has been on the increase, thereby worsening the security situation of Nigerians.

“We urge the security agencies to unearth the perpetrators of this barbaric and brutal killing of our dear colleague and do all to forestall future occurrences,” they said.