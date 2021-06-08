The United Nations Development Project (UNDP) on Tuesday pledged to support Yobe government on conflict de-escalation and resolution.

UNDP’s Community Engagement Analyst, Mr Ismail Bukar, disclosed this in Damaturu when he visited the Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee of the state government.



He said the programme, among other things, specialised in capacity building for officials to help them to perform their duties effectively.

Bukar said that he visited the committee to explore means of supporting it to execute its mandate.

The official noted that constitution of the committee was timely in view of the current security challenges in the state and the country.



Responding, Alhaji Babagana Kyari, the Committee’s Chairman, said that the committee was ready to partner any organisation to achieve its objectives.

He listed the committee’s terms of reference to include sensitisation of the public to dangers of violent conflicts, making efforts to see that conflicts were resolved and managed out of courts.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both parties agreed to disclose specific areas of collaboration in their subsequent meeting.(NAN)

