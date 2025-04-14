UNDP partners FG to advance democratic governance in W-Africa 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Nigeria, says it’s committed to working with the Federal Government of Nigeria for effective implementation of Regional Partnership

By Fortune Abang

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Nigeria, says it’s committed to working with the Federal Government of Nigeria for effective implementation of Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD) across West Africa.

Ms Elsie Attafuah, the UNDP Resident Representative, Nigeria, said this during a High-Level briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, on RPD programme on Monday in Abuja.

Attafuah restated the UNDP’s support for effective implementation of the RPD, adding that the partnership was not only timely but necessary.

She said that RPD provided the platform for context-specific and African-led responses to the region’s democratic challenges as a homegrown initiative.

“UNDP will support the RDP programme implementation through provisions of technical assistance, strengthening of institutional capacity, research-informed policy development and monitoring and evaluation.

“This is a value-based commitment to strengthen our democratic culture, build civic trust and enhance delivery in public institutions. Our objective is to strengthen the governance systems.

“We are hoping for business growth and to showcase this initiative, which is good, practical and people centered,” Attafuah said.

Earlier, Tuggar underscored the need to align national strategies with regional frameworks.

He said it would ensure sustainable governance outcomes and tackle challenges faced in the sub-region and Africa at large.

The minister described RDP as a flagship expression of Nigeria’s commitment to prioritising promotion of democratic values, constitutional order and Rule of Law in the region.

“This is essential in strengthening democratic institutions, promoting inclusive civic participation and evolution of civil society in Africa different from others.

“It will foster a resilient governance system that reflects current realities and bolster the in-house technical working group to achieve more.

“Democracy cannot thrive without truth; there is danger posed by misinformation, disinformation and unchecked influence of social media. When truth becomes blurred, democracy itself comes under threat.

“The institutions we often criticize for being weak are the very institutions we rely on to safeguard democracy. Strengthening democratic institutions is not optional but very essential,” Tuggar said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that RPD is a strategic initiative jointly established by the ministry and UNDP to foster democratic consolidation and strengthen governance systems across the West African sub-region.

UNDP is the UN’s lead agency on international development, working in over 170 countries and territories to end poverty, reduce inequalities and build resilient institutions. (NAN)