UNDP organises leadership retreat for state governors

Emmanuel Oloniruha

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is organising a three-day leadership retreat for state governors, scheduled to hold in Kigali, Rwanda.

In a letter sent to one of the participants signed by Lealem Dinku of UNDP, and sited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, the retreat is scheduled for Aug. 24 to Aug. 27.

Dinku said that the retreat was part of the UN agency’s commitment to raising the level of governance in Africa and other parts of the world.

He also said that the retreat became imperative in view of present changes in the world occasioned by the multiplicity of mega trends which pose tremendous challenges to African countries.

He said these trends range from invisible threats to democratic governance, impact of increasingly digital and innovation-driven society, looming job crisis, growing youth population with an elusive youth dividend.

Others, he said are the rapid pace of urbanisation, a highly globalised world, to rising climate change.

He said in view of these, a new leadership approach was required to transform these challenges into opportunities.

The UNDP official added that the programme was designed to provide a transformative platform for public officials to collectively reflect, learn and exchange insights on effective leadership and complex challenges.

“By focusing on experiential learning, exploration and reflection, the distinguished participants will be equipped with the necessary skills and competencies to lead in highly complex and uncertain environments,” Dinku said.

He said that issues for discussion would include: “Re-imagining and Exploring the Future of Nigeria”, as well as ‘Opportunities and Challenges of Contemporary Leadership in a ‘New’ World”.

“The Future of Development as Influenced by Digital Transformation, Big Data, Disruptive Innovation and Emerging Technologies”, “Ensuring Socio-economic Transformations: Industrialisation, Agriculture, Climate and Green Transition.

“Revenue Generation and Resource Mobilisation”, “Effective Leadership Communication in a Fast-Changing World”, “The Future of Pan-Africanism and Integration in a Changing World,” among others will also be discussed.

Dinku further said that speakers at the retreat would include: Governors Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra, as well as President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

Others are: former President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Arkebe Oqubay Senior Minister and Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Asishana Okauru, Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary-General and Director of UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Africa.

The facilitators will include Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy; Donald Kaberuka, former President of the African Development Bank.

The programme being organised in partnership with the (NGF) is expected to equip participants with enhanced leadership skills, knowledge, and the mindset necessary to cultivate the leading of others.

“Effective leadership is crucial for navigating the complexities of the emerging world. State governors will have critical roles to play in shaping the future of their states and the country.

“This proposed programme aims to equip them with the necessary leadership competencies to lead with excellence, foster inclusive governance, drive innovation, build collaborative relationships, and address emerging challenges.

“By investing in leadership development, we can empower them to lead the transformation of their states and, in turn, Nigeria,” Dinku added. (NAN)

