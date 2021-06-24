UNDP launches report on impact of conflict on development in North East

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Wednesday launched a research report that assessed the impact of conflict on development in North-East Nigeria.

Launching the report in Maiduguri, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno lauded the UNDP and other stakeholders for the report which, he said, aptly portrayed the destruction caused by the Boko-Haram insurgency resulting in deaths, displacement, loss of economic output and livelihoods, among others, in affected communities.

Zulum lauded international partners for their support in stabilizing the Lake Chad region and appealed for more support to the region, which had recorded loss of livelihoods for about four million people resulting in increased poverty.

“I want to thank you for bringing to light the devastating nature of the conflict on the region which, I believe, is an eye opener to all of us.

“You are doing much, but we still appeal for more support to our humanitarian fund, more especially for regional stabilisation, to enable us navigate out of this situation,” Zulum said.

He noted that his administration, with the support of the people, had already designed a 25-year Development Plan for meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the citizens.

Also speaking at the occasion, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth, spoke on their interactions with the government of Borno, the military and UN implementation partners in Maiduguri.

They stressed the need for collaboration for more sustainable solutions, so that the state’s residents could live in dignity, with resilience, in a secured environment.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the report which covered issues of mortality, migration and displacement, among others, by the UNDP Senior Economic Adviser, Mr Amara koon.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries who graced the occasion included the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Mr Mohammed Yahya, Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator of UN Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, representatives of the World Bank and the IMF, among others. (NAN)

