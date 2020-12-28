UNDP launches project against use of plastic bags in Tripoli

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Libya announced on Sunday that it has launched efforts to reduce the use of plastic bags by conducting a two-week experiment in Tripoli aimed at encouraging citizens to use alternatives that do not contribute to environmental pollution.

In a publication, UNDP noted that single-use plastic bags are one of the biggest environmental pollutants, so its acceleration laboratory conducted a two-week experiment in a Tripoli department stores, where reusable grocery bags were presented to customers as an alternative to plastic.

“Based on the results, the municipality could introduce policies to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in shops,” UNDP said.