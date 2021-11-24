UNDP lauds Imo for sustaining Economic Revitalisation Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has lauded the Imo Government for sustaining the Economic Revitalisation Support Programme toward enhancing the wellbeing of its citizens.



A UNDP delegation made the commendation on Wednesday, when it visited the state to ascertain the level of progress and implementation of the programme.



In a speech, the Spokesperson for the delegation, Mr Clare Henshaw, said they were impressed with the level of government commitment to the programme.



Henshaw said the programme was geared toward improving the people’s standard of living as well as impacting their lives positively.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team, guided by top government functionaries, conducted needs assessment on social cohesion and security, economic inclusion, economic growth and environmental sustainability.



Henshaw said they adopted a two-way response approach to review and evaluate development strides and progress accomplished by the state in the last three years.



He said the visit also sought to identify existing gaps, challenges and development constraints across each area per state.



He said at the end, the team would make recommendations on critical development gaps in line with the UNDP’S strategic focus.



He said with the level of government commitment towards the programme, the group was convinced that the project had yielded result in the state.



“The needs assessment will be used to support each state to accelerate socio-economic transformation by addressing economic growth opportunities, insecurity, gender inequalities and climate change interventions.



“At the end of the assessment, a diagnostic report, detailing the key entry points, recommendations of proposed strategic intervention areas, where UNDP can provide technical expertise, material and financial investment will be made,” he said.



Henshaw also said the team would highlight the crucial threats to sustainability, potential risks and recommendations to mitigate them and propose interventions under the three pillars.



In a brief remark, Deputy Gov. Placid Njoku commended UNDP for the programme, adding that government would show more commitment to the sustainability of the programme.



Special Adviser to Gov. Hope Uzodimma on Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) and Humanitarian Services, Mrs Christine Ude, said the governor would continue to provide the enabling environment for the programme to excel in Imo.



“I can affirm that the governor has been so much helpful in making sure the programme records huge success.



“One can recall that during the programme launch, the governor promised to partner with the SDG’s Office to ensure the programme resources got to the vulnerable in rural communities. (NAN)

