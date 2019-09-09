UNDP first Resident Representative to Nigeria assumes duty

#TrackNigeria Mr Mohammed Yahaya, First Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Monday presented his credentials to the Nigerian Government as he official resumes duties in the country.

Mr Lucky Musonda, Head of Communications, UNDP made this known in a statement of Monday in Abuja.

Yahaya, is going to be the first Resident Representative of the UNDP in Nigeria following the UN reforms that resulted in the separation of UNDP’s activities from the Resident Coordination system.

He explained that in 2018, UN Member States, including Nigeria, through Resolution 72/279 decided to delink the functions of the Resident Representative from that of the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the country.

This resolution came into effect on Jan. 1, 2019 and since then, UNDP globally has been deploying its dynamic staff to countries to head its programme activities.

Presenting his credentials to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffery Onyeama, Yahaya shared the focus and expectations of the UNDP during his tenure.

“Our activities will be guided by the needs of the country which have been captured in our Country Programme for Nigeria.

“But more also, supporting the country to achieve the SDGs, and the security challenges in the North-East.

“UNDP has just launched an initiative, the Stabilisation Facility, which is aimed at restoring stability and rebuilding the Lake Chad region.

“The Facility has a budget of 100 million dollars to be applied among the affected countries, which Nigeria earmarked to receive over 36 million dollars during the first two years of implementation,” Yahaya said.

Yahya said that UNDP was designing a number of activities as he called for collaboration between the UNDP during implementation.

These activities, he emphasized, will be critical in strengthening the image of Nigeria within the region and beyond.

Yahaya said that in providing support to the Government of Nigeria towards the implementation of the SDGs, UNDP has a unique role to play as an integrator.

He also stressed that UNDP will work across all the goals with other UN agencies to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the goals.

Yahaya noted that meeting the set goals will enable Nigeria keep her promise to achieve the targets set out during the 2015 Sustainable Development Summit which Member States, including Nigeria, signed up to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Receiving his credentials, Onyeama welcomed Yahaya to Nigeria as he officially assumes duty, pledging the utmost support of the Ministry with the UNDP.

He said that Onyeama also reaffirmed Government’s partnership to the programmes that UNDP will be implementing in Nigeria

Onyeama also said that the Ministry will avail Yahaya all the necessary support during his tenure in order for both UNDP and Nigeria to succeed.

Prior to his appointment as Resident Representative of UNDP Nigeria, Yahaya had served in different capacities within UNDP.

He was the Africa Regional Programme Coordinator for UNDP based in Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, he was responsible for regional development initiatives in support of the African Union and Africa’s Regional Economic Communities.

He has also served as UNDP’s post-conflict recovery specialist supporting UNDP interventions in Afghanistan and Liberia.

Two other UN Representatives also presented their letters of credence to the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Heads of Agencies are: Mr Peter Hawkins, Country Director, United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and Mr Paul Howe, Country Director, World Food Programme (WFP). (NAN)