UNDP donates COVID-19 kits worth $14m to ECOWAS

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has donated COVID-19 Protective equipment worth 14 million dollars to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The donation is the second batch of donation by the UNDP to ECOWAS to help the community in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the kits, Country Representative of the UNDP in Nigeria, Mohamed Yahya said that COVID-19 had adversely affected the vulnerable populations around the world and in Africa.

“As the second wave of the COVID-19 continues, UNDP remains committed to working with the government of Nigeria and on the occasion, ECOWAS, to ensure that we support with what is needed for the region to fight the pandemic.

“UNDP is proud to be able to provide through the procurement of 14 million dollars worth of essential medical supplies given to ECOWAS to enhance the capacity of frontline responders in the entire region.

“These medical supplies include more than 549,000 test kits.

“I would like to acknowledge that this support would not have been possible without the support of ECOWAS to ensure that UNDP continues to work with them.

“We have seen the leadership of ECOWAS on multiple occasions in supporting this region deal with this pandemic,” he said.

Receiving the kits, President of ECOWAS, Jean-Claude Brou expressed delight at the support by UNDP, recalling that in 2020 UNDP delivered the first batch of kits worth about eight million dollars.

Brou stressed that in the fight against COVID-19, the most important focus is to ensure that no one was left behind.

He, therefore, commended the UNDP for the support which he noted was part of efforts to ensure no one was left behind.

He assured that ECOWAS will ensure that that it would support countries in West Africa in accessing vaccine for Community Citizens. (NAN)