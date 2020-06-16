UNDP appoints Ganduje’s aide Zonal Focal Coordinator on SDGs

Share the news













The United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has appointed Mr Habibu Yahaya-Hotoro as the Northwest Zonal Focal Coordinator, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UNDP also approved the establishment of Northwest Zonal Consultation Hub on SDGs in Kano State.

Until his appointment, Yahaya-Hotoro is the Special Adviser to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on SDGs.

Mr Mohamed Yahya, the UNDP Resident Representative to Nigeria, announced the development in Kano in an appointment letter.

Yahya said the nomination of Kano state as the zonal hub for consultations on SDGs and Social Protection was endorsed by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).

He said the establishment of the zonal hub in Kano would enhance coordination and supervision for effective implementation of the SDGs programmes.

Yahya said: “The consultations will focus on institutionalising social protection for accelerated SDGs implementation at zonal level and Nigeria.

“UNDP in partnership with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) would be conducting the consultations in order to identify social protection needs and innovative funding solutions in the northwest zone.”

The UN agency commended Ganduje for his support toward successful hosting of the SDGs Consultation Hub in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that Ganduje had also endorsed the appointment of Yahaya-Hotoro to serve as the Northwest Zonal Focal Coordinating Persons of the SDGs Consultation Hub. (NAN)

