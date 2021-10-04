UNDP Africa Bureau Chief, Eziakonwa, visits Nigeria Oct. 7

The United Nations Assistant Secretary-General, UN Development Programme’s Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, will travel to Nigeria on an official visit from Oct. 7 to Oct. 15.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Eziakonwa would also embark on high-level missions to Cameroon, Chad and Ghana.

The Nigerian born UNDP’s top official is travelling to the four West and Central African countries to further support governments and people of the region, particularly women and youth, in developing new paths towards a recovery from COVID-19 and breaking aid dependency.

“Travelling to Nigeria, Ms Eziakonwa aims at enhancing partnership opportunities for the post-COVID-19 landscape in Nigeria to help recover from the socio-economic fallout of the pandemic and accelerate attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The mission will strengthen the excellent relations already existing between UNDP and the Government of Nigeria at the highest level and at state and local levels, as well as enhance partnerships with the private sector, innovators and the creative industry.

“During her visit, she will also launch UNDP’s Accelerator Lab in Nigeria,” said a statement issued by Ms Eve Sabbagh, Strategic Communication Specialist, UNDP New York.

In Cameroon, the UNDP’s Regional Bureau for Africa Director would meet with Paul Biya, President of the Republic of Cameroon, and key ministers, and look at fostering youth empowerment.

She would also participate as a keynote speaker to the 2021 Lake Chad Basin Governors Forum and discuss critical stabilisation priorities in the four Lake Chad countries.

“Eziakonwa’s visit to Chad at a critical time is a testimony of the importance UNDP gives to supporting key governance priorities during the transition period, particularly the national dialogue.

“Meeting with the authorities the Regional Director will analyse current challenges and explore ways UNDP can support the transition process and help the people and the government scale up and accelerate investments in the SDGs.

“Ending her mission in Ghana, UNDP’s Regional Bureau Director for Africa will launch the YouthConnekt Africa during which thousands of African youths will meet and exchange towards new and practical ideas and projects in support of development in their country and across Africa.

“YouthConnekt Africa (YCA) is an African home-grown solution positioned to provide relevant solutions for the global South and to support the implementation of relevant South-South initiatives to empower youth.’’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, appointed Eziakonwa as Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in June 2018. (NAN)

