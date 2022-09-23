Understanding sign language, new wave in many Nigerian homes – Lalu

Rosemary Ogbonnaya

In spite of the distortions in communication within the deaf community, the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disabilities, Mr James David Lalu has underpinned the importance of understanding Sign language among deaf persons and their family members.

Lalu made this disclosure while addressing the press on the occasion to mark the International day of Sign language.

Speaking at the 77th United Nations General Assembly held in New York, the ES described Nigeria as a unique Country with over 200 ethnic groups and languages and this has informed the Commission’s decision to develop a sign language dictionary that puts into consideration the ethno- diversity while interpreting.

“I am very impressed with some persons who have decided to study sign language Communication for the sake of their loved ones in the family”, he said.

According to him, Some of the Persons with hearing impairment were already adults before they accidentally became deaf, and this made it difficult for them to acclimatise with their new world.

The ES seized the opportunity to call on Educational regulatory agencies to pay more attention to learning sign language in various faculties of higher institutions.

Lalu also hinted that NCPWD has met and collaborated with the National Commission for Colleges of Education to consider incorporating the learning of sign language into the curriculum of schools across the country.

He, however decried the significant number of deaf persons who are yet to acquaint themselves with Sign language for their effective communication with their counterparts in the society.

