Undergraduate in court over alleged certificate forgery

An undergraduate, Fatimah Kadri, 38, who allegedly forged a Higher National Diploma (HND) result of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism to seek for job, on Tuesday appeared in Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

The police charged Kadri, whose address was not provided, with forgery.

She pleaded not guilty .

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June 2018, at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos State.

He alleged that Kadri who is an undergraduate of Nigeria Institute of Journalism, forged a Higher National Diploma (HND) statement of result