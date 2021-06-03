Underdevelopment: Group urges Niger Delta youths to blame their leaders

A , the Movement for  Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) urged youths protesting  underdevelopment to blame their leaders on the region.

MOSIEND made the call in a statement signed by National Secretary, Mr Amain Contrell on Thursday in Yenagoa.

is regrettable that leaders in the region,  charged with  management of of the NDDC,  to  exhibit patriotism and devise means to develop the region,  are amassing the people’s wealth with reckless abandon.

”President Muhammad Buhari is not to blamed for the region’s ordeal.

”MOSIEND is not surprised by the current happenings in the NDDC. .

“The deplorable condition of the region and the  management of the commission calls for concern.

The commended the appointment of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as Minister for Niger Delta , describing him as the best hand to drive  developmental of the region.

The also appealed to the Isekiri , Urhobo, Ijaw and other ethnic groups  in the region to sheath their sword in the interest of peace and brotherliness.

“We need peace, unity and prosperity not the opposite,” the group stated. (NÀN)

