Underage drivers responsible for most accidents in North-east- Stakeholders

Some stakeholders in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe on Saturday linked the rising rate of auto accidents to lackadaisical attitude of inexperienced underage drivers behind the wheels of most articulated vehicles.

By Reporters

A cross-section of the stakeholders made the observation in a separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, Yola and Damaturu.

They observed that the underage drivers were the ones behind the wheel in most of the fatal accidents, especially the ones involving articulated vehicles in the region.

The stakeholders also accused parents of the underage drivers of violating traffic regulations by allowing their children to drive without fulfilling driving requirements.

NAN reports that one of the criteria for getting a driver’s license to drive an articulated vehicle in Nigeria was that the person must attend the age of 27 and above.

Yet parents of most of these youngsters were often eager to allow their children to drive articulated vehicles even when they are below 18 years.

The increasing cases of underage driving and vehicle overloading in Borno for instance have raised serious concerns among road safety stakeholders.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and transport unions have expressed alarm over the growing trend, which led to several fatal accidents on highways like the Maiduguri-Kano Road.

Mr Usman Muhammad, the FRSC Sector Commander in Borno said the number of minors behind the wheels, including motorcycles, tricycles, and even articulated vehicles was alarming.

“We have conducted several sensitisation campaigns on BRTV, Peace FM, and at major motor parks like Borno Express and Tashan Kano, warning against underage driving. Yet, we still find children below the legal driving age of 18 operating vehicles. This is unacceptable and dangerous,” Muhammad said.

According to him, FRSC personnel, alongside members of the NYSC Road Safety Club, regularly engage communities in awareness programmes but the problem persists.

He also cited a disturbing trend where some nursing mothers carried infants in between

the wheel, putting themselves and other road users at risk.

Muhammad said the only persons aged 18 and above are legally allowed to drive, warning that violators will be arrested and prosecuted.

Usman Bala, a resident of Polo area in Maiduguri, narrated how two fatal accidents in his community were caused by the reckless speeding of teenagers who had access to their parents’ vehicles.

“These are mostly children of rich politicians and businessmen who picked up their parents’ cars in the evening and drive recklessly.

“The situation got so bad that we had to installed speed bumps to reduce crashes,” Bala said.

Similarly, Alhaji Musa Adamu, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Borno, said the trend was worrisome.

“It is shocking to see teenagers driving commercial buses and motorcycles.

“We have always cautioned our members against allowing underage drivers to operate within our motor parks, but some parents still encourage their children to drive at an early age. This must stop,” Adamu said.

Similarly, Mr Yahaya Adikwu, the FRSC Sector Commander in Adamawa, also reaffirmed his command’s zero tolerance for underage driving, saying it remained a serious offence.

“The first requirement at any driving school is age verification, and before any training begins, applicants must confirm they are of legal driving age.

“Underage driving is also a violation of FRSC regulations, and the corps remain committed to strict enforcement.

“Allowing minors to drive increases the risk of road crashes, which could result in the loss of lives and property.

“Whenever we encounter underage drivers, we do not tolerate it, we make arrests immediately,” Adikwu said.

He urged parents to prevent their children below 18 from driving, adding that the legal age for obtaining a driver’s license in Nigeria was 18 years.

The sector commander also disclosed that stricter licensing enforcement was already in place to ensure only qualified individuals operate heavy vehicles.

Also speaking, SP Suleiman Nguroje, the Police spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, described underage driving as a serious offence.

The spokesman said underage drivers lacked the experience and judgment required to operate both articulated and smaller vehicles.

Their involvement in road transport poses a significant danger to themselves and others,” Nguroje said.

He assured that stronger enforcement of traffic laws alongside enhanced collaboration between the FRSC, police, and transport unions to regulate drivers in curbing the practice.

A veteran truck driver, and a Chairman of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) in Adamawa, Malam Jamilu Babatete, described underage driving as a dangerous trend.

“Driving heavy vehicles requires not just skill but also patience and responsibility, which come with age and proper training,” he said.

Babatete called for mandatory driver education programme to be implemented to train commercial drivers on safety regulation measures before being reallowed to drive articulated vehicles.

A community leader, Malam Musa Adamu, also condemned underage driving, describing it as a serious societal problem.

“Families and communities suffer the consequences when these young drivers cause accidents.

“We must all take responsibility and discourage them from engaging in this risky activity,” he said.

He has raised alarm over the severe implications of underage persons handling articulated vehicles, citing increased risks of accidents and fatalities.

Mr Livinus Yilzoom, the FRSC’s Sector Commander in Yobe, said lack of experience, skills, and maturity among underage drivers poses significant dangers.

He listed several critical implications, including increased risk of accidents due to lack of experience in handling large vehicles, leading to accidents and fatalities.

Yilzoom also mentioned lack of tenacity to withstand adverse situations, where inexperience and emotional fragility make them prone to succumbing to pressure during challenging driving conditions, resulting in avoidable crashes.

He also mentioned irresponsibility as another concern, as youthful exuberance, peer pressure, and potential substance abuse could lead to reckless behaviour, causing crashes and fatalities.

The sector commander also said underage drivers lacked value for life and property, saying they often disregard safety measures, believing death was a distant concept, leading to crashes and property damage.

He said his command had taken measures to ensure only mature individuals handle those vehicles.

Yilzoom said some of the measures being implemented by the command including enforcing age restrictions, mandating that only individuals aged 27 to 65 could possess a Class G driving license for articulated vehicles.

He said that such applicants were also required to have prior experience with Classes B or D licenses.

”Rigorous license requirements include providing a medical certificate of fitness and a means of identification from a recognised fleet operator or union, is required,” the sector commander added. (NAN)