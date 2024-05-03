Under Tinubu, Corruption is Fighting Back with Gusto, By Jibrin Ibrahim

,

Corruption: Yesterday, civil society organizations under the leadership of Auwal Musa Rafsanjani of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) held a press conference in Abuja to express their alarm at the bold, supported and fearless manner politically exposed individuals are fighting against all attempts by anti-corruption agencies seeking to investigate and prosecute them. It was Nuhu Ribadu, the former Chairman of the CDD who told Nigerians so many years ago that if you fight corruption, it fights back. Today, fighting back has reached the critical phase where state institutions are being subverted and domesticated by the corrupt. Today, across the country, millions of Nigerian citizens have invested their hopes in our democracy. There is a groundswell of expectations that as our fledgling democratic system of government takes shape; it will address the deprivations faced by long-suffering citizens. Citizens are now waking up to the fact that their aspirations are continuously dashed by the ruling class.

It’s widely accepted that transparency and accountability are crucial elements that enable democracies to flourish. In Nigeria however, our so-called “democracy” has persistently functioned under a veil of secrecy and lawlessness. The management of the country’s resources has consistently disregarded the fundamental principles of democracy. Over the past few weeks, we have observed with great concern, the malicious attacks and deliberate efforts to blackmail anti-corruption agencies through sponsorship influencers, incentivised opinion publications in some national dailies, online and electronic platforms, all targeted at discouraging anti-corruption efforts and shielding the kleptocrats from thorough investigation. The pattern is clear, there is an unfolding plot of surreptitious moves to backpedal on the progress made by anti-corruption progress that we outline below:

Judicial corruption constitutes a major challenge to anti-corruption work in Nigeria. The looters have repeatedly used their influence to manipulate the judicial process and system, to block and/or delay the arrest or prosecution of suspects. This blatant disregard for the rule of law has eroded public trust and reinforced the perception that Nigeria’s democracy is nothing more than a facade. Clearly, the judiciary is not living up to its responsibility of ensuring that the rule of law and provisions of the constitution are upheld.

There have been several allegations of judicial officers receiving bribes from politicians and politically exposed persons in-order to circumvent the law. This has watered down the respect, trust and confidence of citizens in the judiciary and negatively impacted the fight against corruption. Nigerians have witnessed too many situations where courts have granted injunctions which deterred anti-corruption agencies from inviting and prosecuting corrupt government officials and politically exposed persons.

Nigerians have witnessed with alarm numerous cases featuring a high number of foreign enablers from Switzerland, Monaco, Panama, British Virgin Islands and the United Kingdom (UK) facilitating corruption. Enablers from the UK are particularly strongly linked to Nigerian cases. Of course, Nigeria also has a large coterie of internal enablers who facilitate and protect the corruption process and its key actors. The key issue is the procurement of political appointments by treasury looters serving under the current administration as ministers, legislators, or occupying leadership positions of the ruling party. They have exposed anti-corruption work to serious setback and deliberate sabotage that cripple the efficiency of the anti-corruption agencies. It is distressing to see people facing corruption allegations being appointed by the President to handle various positions of authority. Today, many serving law makers and ministers have corruption allegations against them. This is producing a culture of impunity, where politicians engage in corrupt practices without fear of consequences. This has eroded public trust in the government and undermined the legitimacy of the democratic process.

The budgetary allocations to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and Nigeria Police, among others are inadequate. Poor resource allocation is a calculated attempt to gradually push these agencies towards extinction. By limiting their resources, the government is effectively crippling their ability to function effectively and independently.

One of the most dangerous developments in the country is the massive recruitment of young persons into different forms of criminality. These include traditional sectors such as political thuggery and cultism but also new sectors such as cybercrimes and human and drug trafficking. More youth are daily becoming engaged in criminal activities including ritual killings, cyber-crimes, kidnapping, prostitution, robbery and banditry. In the process, the youth, whose collective future has been continuously mortgaged by our morally bankrupt and corrupt politicians have to take a clear stand today. A good future for them would require that they take a clear stance in the struggle against corruption and all forms of criminality.

We are also concerned by the recent withdrawal of Police from the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission. This withdrawal of about 40 Police officers who were responsible for security and investigative tasks has not only hampered the work of the anti-corruption agency in Kano State, but also endangered the Police’s obligation to operate with impartiality and independence. It appears that this move is not unconnected to the attempt to frustrate the ongoing investigations into corruption allegations levelled against the National Chairman of the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

To sustain the struggle against corruption, growing concerns over the declining levels of autonomy and integrity of the judiciary must be addressed. The National Judicial Council must diligently monitor its members and promptly remove any corrupt judicial officer found to be compromising the judicial system. By doing so, it will significantly contribute to the restoration of sanity and the promotion of accountability within the nation.

To truly establish a flourishing democracy, transparency and accountability must be strictly adhered to in governance. This requires holding politicians accountable for their actions and inactions, strengthening institutions to combat corruption, and ensuring that the allocation of resources is done in a fair and equitable manner. Only through these measures can Nigeria overcome its socio-economic challenges and build a democracy that truly serves the interests of the citizens.

The ruling All-Progressive Party (APC) and other political parties to take decisive action in purging its ranks by denouncing and breaking support with their members who are currently being investigated by anti-corruption agencies. This can be operationalised by suspending all members tainted by corruption allegations and ensuring they are held accountable before the law.

Adequate resource allocation to the Anti-corruption Agencies has become imperative to uphold their independence and enhance efficiency in the anti-corruption process. It is essential to prioritise adequate funding and support for anti-corruption agencies to prevent corruption and promote accountability. Through this, the present administration will demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption.

Opinion leaders, including journalists, academics, and social media influencers, have the power to shape public discourse and raise awareness about the negative impacts of corruption. By using their platforms to expose corrupt practices, hold public officials accountable, and advocate for anti-corruption measures, they can help mobilize public opinion and pressure governments to take action against corruption.

Civil society organizations, such as non-governmental organizations, advocacy groups, and watchdog organizations also play a crucial role in the fight against corruption. They can conduct research, monitor government activities, and raise awareness about corruption issues. By working with other stakeholders, including religious leaders, community leaders, and opinion leaders, they can help build coalitions and mobilize collective action to combat corruption at all levels of government and society.

Let all Nigerians stand to be counted in the struggle for a corruption-free Nigeria!