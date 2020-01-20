Under-19 ICC World Cup: Australia defeat Nigeria in group opening match

Nigeria’s under-19 national cricket team on Monday lost to Australia in the opening game of their maiden appearance at the ICC World Cup in Kimberly, South Africa.

Australia won by 10 wickets in the match, after Nigeria won the toss and elected to bat first.

Miracle Ikaigbe and Runsewe Suleimon opened the batting for the team and very quickly Suleimon was out just after two balls.

Nigeria had 12 runs for the loss of three wickets in five overs and after 10 overs were 28 runs for the loss of three wickets.

Wickets fell in quick successions and were bowled out for 61 runs in 30 overs.

Elijah Olaleye was the only spark in the Nigerian team with 21 runs off 53 balls.

Tanveer Sangha was the star performer with the ball for Australia, with an impressive statistics of five wickets for 14 runs in 10.

In the second innings, Australia made light work of runs-chase racing to 50 runs in just seven overs.

The Junior Yellow Greens were not really impressive on the pitch either with dropped catches, miss-field and lost run-out chances.

Australia finished the match with 10 wickets in tact, scoring 62 runs.

The opening pair of Fanning .S and Fraser-McGurk scored 30 and 23 runs respectively to take Australia home.

Nigeria will take on West Indies on Wednesday as the competition continues.(NAN)