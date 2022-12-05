undecided  voter and 2023 elections

by Dakuku Peterside .

Nigerian politicians are notoriously optimistic. That is a source of

energy for them, but it also blurs out their reality. The optimism of

the average Nigerian politician often conflict with the disillusionment

and pessimism of the average Nigerian. As the country prepares for

the 2023 general elections, politicians will give permutations that

put their candidates and party ahead of others. They believe their

understanding of the different constituencies and demographics is

nearly unassailable. One constituency that is growing but political

parties pay little attention to is the community of undecided voters.



In this forthcoming 2023 election, where especially in the

presidential election, there seems to be a three-horse race that has

polarised the nation and forced some even to predict a run-off

election, the importance of undecided voters is evident. All parties

are campaigning not only to galvanize their bases but also to woo

undecided, swing, and floating voters to support their sides.

Whether undecided voters are receptive to campaigns and how

they end up voting—if they turn out at all—often proves pivotal in

deciding elections.



Recent polls show that there are high number of registered voters

who are undecided. ANAP foundation commissioned an opinion poll

released in September 2022 that has this to say about undecided

voters; “Undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their

preferred candidate add up to a whopping 32% and 15%,

respectively”. ANAP’s poll findings are corroborated by the results

of another poll conducted by Bloomberg News in the same month of

September, which suggest that the percentage of undecided voters

is around 17 to 45% depending on whether you add those who

refuse to reveal their candidate of choice or not. Yet other data from

NexTier poll conducted among rural-based voters in 12 states

further suggest that 19.8% of voters or one-fifth of voters polled are

yet to make up their minds. The reasonable inference to draw from

these three credible polls is that undecided voters may turn out to

be the underrated decider of the direction the pendulum of the 2023

elections will swing.



In ordinary parlance and applicable in other climes, undecided

voters are not sentimentally attached to any political party, have not

decided whom to vote for in the elections or are politically inactive.

In the Nigerian context, it means this and more. It includes those

disillusioned with the current system, structures and actors, who are

not convinced that parties and candidates are in no material way

different from the current leaders. This group hardly votes, and

when they do, they tend to vote for anti-establishment parties or

candidates that offer them hope of changing or overhauling the

current political orthodoxy. Also, it includes professionals and first-

time voters with no ethnic bias, who prefer to

objectively analyse the country’s situation and choose the candidate

they believe best represents their idea of the ideal. This group are

not bugged down with party affiliations and ethnoreligious bias.

They are young, urban, and dynamic. Although not very politically

astute, they are interested in influencing governance through their

votes, and any candidate or party that convinces them that they

share similar values and aspirations wins their votes. Besides, it

also includes a nuanced group that is peculiarly Nigerian, and they

wait for money, patronage and clientelism as the desideratum and

inducement for choosing whom to vote for. Unfortunately, this group

is substantial because of the economic situation in the country and

past experiences with politicians.



This divergent categorization of undecided voters makes it very

difficult for campaigners to target them effectively and influence

their voting decision. It is often difficult to simultaneously narrow

core issues of interest to various undecided voters. Identifying their

core “hunger” tip them towards voting at the election and voting for

a particular candidate or party. We are noticing in the

election campaign, especially the presidential election campaigns,

that no candidate has made them a core electoral group to target,

and we have yet to see any campaign strategy that aims to convert

votes from this political demographic.



Campaigns are less issue-based and often target the electorate

based on ethnic, urban-rural dichotomy or religious sentiments,

which heats the polity and fans the embers of our fault lines as a

country. I am bold to say that such trivializing of campaign

messages because of intemperate languages and innuendos has

alienated more voters, and more are yet to make up their minds on

whom to vote for because they are not adequately informed about

candidates’ policy thrust and ideologies to make decisions as to

who to vote or not.



What do these undecided voters want?

What undecided voters want to make up their minds to participate in

voting and decide whom to vote for is simple, depending on what is

making them undecided. For undecided voters waiting for good

campaign information on issues facing the country and possible

solutions from all candidates to make up their minds, they need vital

information and a clear roadmap on how candidates intend to tackle

challenges facing the country. Unfortunately, more is required to

cover most undecided voters sufficiently. Unfortunately, some

undecided voters can only vote for someone because of clear

direction from their political patrons and leaders who decide whom

to vote. These leaders either use loyalty to group interest ,

monetary enticement or political patronage to influence their choice.

This is dangerous for our democracy. The physical manifestation of

this phenomenon is seen in the vote-buying exercise. And this has

become the bane of our elections. When vote buying happens, the

voter has sold their inalienable franchise to a candidate irrespective

of the candidate’s pedigree, leadership experience, and an

understanding of the country’s problems and how to solve them.

INEC, in collaboration with the federal government and other

stakeholders, to minimize, if not wholly eradicate, vote buying in the

2023 elections.



Election is a game of number. The higher the number of votes a

candidate wins, the better the candidate’s electoral fortunes.

Undecided voters, when converted, give the candidate the extra

votes he needs to win the election. This is especially important in a

tight race where the vote margins for victory are so small. The 2023

general elections promise to be a tight race given our political

realities, especially the nature and calibre of the presidential

candidates of the major political parties. This is the first time in this

democratic dispensation that the presidential candidates of the

three major parties are from the major ethnic groups in Nigeria. This

is also the first time in this dispensation that a Muslim-Muslim ticket

emerged. This has made this election, as seen in the campaign so

far, an ethnoreligious contest and candidates are not helping

matters because they are resorting to ethnicity and religion for

political advantages. However, the undecided voters, with

substantial margins of about 20-30% are still undecided. Any

candidate that gets most of the 30 per cent undecided voter’s votes

may win the election.

The importance of undecided votes is evident in recent elections’

poor turnout. In the 2015 presidential elections, we had about

43.5% turnout, and the 2019 presidential elections had just about

34% turnout. Even in the recent off-cycle elections, the turnout is

about 30%. With voter turnout hovering around 30-35%, serious

engagement and mobilization of the undecided will swing victory to

a candidate. Besides, INEC confirms that newly registered

voters, most of them are political neophytes with no party

affiliations, are about 9.5 million. This number, when properly

cultivated, may swing the votes to a candidate and lead him to

victory at the polls. The sheer size of the undecided and newly

registered voters mean it must be a gold mine for politicians in this

election because, when properly harnessed, these votes will make

the difference between winning and losing.



We expect that a significant number of voters will make up their

minds during the campaign. So far, the campaigns could have been

more impressive and the campaign could have been issue-based.

The parties and candidates have at least 12 weeks to effectively

woo these voters who may influence the outcome of the elections.

They must develop real messages that speak to the concerns of

those dissatisfied with the country’s current state of socio-economic

conditions and provide credible alternative policy roadmap. Key

actors seeking votes must build trust by attracting credible voices to

campaign for the parties and candidates, as jesters cannot impress

the public that has suffered serial disappointments. Influencers and

celebrities will help but will not be an alternative to well-thought-out

policy messages. Grassroots mobilization strategies cannot be

replaced by hysteria, fanfare, street parade or opponents’ abuse.

Our politicians can afford to be more serious than they are currently

doing. The current situation does not inspire much hope.

Candidates and parties must make it a priority not to neglect

undecided voters. They hold the key to victory in this tight race to Aso rock