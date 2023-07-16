Uncovering Insidious Plans To Rubbish Beta Edu’s Name, By Jimmy Enyeh

To say that the profile of Dr. Betta Edu, the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the rise is like stating the obvious.

It is also an incontrovertible fact that the adorable woman has endeared herself to stakeholders and the leaders of APC on account of the way she executed her assignment in ensuring that women trooped out to vote for President Bola Tinubu at the last presidential election.

The vivacious woman is not your run-of-the-mill politician, she abhors laziness and strictly adheres to details, little wonder she made a mincemeat of her assignments as the Commissioner of Health in Cross Rivers State.

It is not out of place to say Betta’s story contradicts the principles and norms of ego-tripping. She parades herself as a mushroom on which the dew of heaven drops from time to time. She never draws attention to how beautiful, intelligent and unassuming she is neither does she function on the oxygen of her blooming renown, and that is a wonderful trait in a political juggernaut.

Some attributes that remain sacrosanct for this Cross Rivers born woman are her penchant for hard work, honestly and transparency and these culminated into her soaring profile.

Betta, who exemplifies beauty and brain is also humble to a fault. She understands that humility is not a peculiar habit of self-effacement but rather an insipid trait like having an inaudible voice, a selfless respect for reality and one of the most difficult and central of all the virtues. Hence her desire to remain humble, even when with her contemporaries and lesser women.

Not a few people are awestruck by Betta’s humility.

These marvelous traits accompany adorable Betta to her work. Thus Betta, like the proverbial bee, silently does her work in the hive, knowing that without humility all will be lost. But nothing is lost in the hive of the medical doctor turned politician.

Few disgruntled women are envious of all of these enviable traits and rising profile of Betta, who had been pencilled down for a new role in this current dispensation, had come up with fake and unverfiable news that Betta who was hitherto committed to her duty of organising the women for the success of the programmes of the ruling party has deviated by short changing women leaders of the APC across the 36 states of the federation, when they paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

She was alleged to have short-changed the party’s women leaders through the funds made available for hotel accomodation and transportation by the presidency.

Betta in a telephone chat with NATIONAL WAVES, said the allegation emanated from the pit of hell. She added that it’s the figment of the peddlars’ imagination, she described it as untrue and fake news.

She stated that those peddling such rumours are those who felt should be part of the entourage to congratulate the President.

” Listen, this is fake news, All the women want to be part of the entourage that paid President Bola Tinubu a visit but I was directed to come with women leader of the 36 states of the federation. So they felt aggrieved for not making the list” she said.

