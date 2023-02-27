Uncertainty surrounds rescheduled Presidential/NASS elections in Abia

By Leonard Okachie

There are strong indications that the rescheduled Presidential and National Assembly elections in some polling units in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia may no longer take place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some Local Government INEC officials disclosed that the elections were rescheduled for Sunday in 19 polling units.

The affected areas included Umuhu, Urban 1, Nkwoachara, Afuguri and other polling units in the area.

However, an official of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) had earlier briefed the corps members about the rescheduled polls later asked them to go home.

The official, who declined to be identified, said that they were informed by INEC about the rescheduled polls but didn’t get any authorisation from NYSC.

A corps member who pleaded anonymity said: “They told us that we should get ready for another fresh election in some polling units.

“But later they said we should go home and refresh because there was no directive from NYSC, having passed the night here for the election duty.”

NAN gathered that the polls were rescheduled over some alleged complications in the affected polling units.

Earlier, Mrs Rebecca Jim, the Head of Department, Voter Education and Publicity, INEC in Abia told NAN that she was not aware of any rescheduled elections.

Meanwhile, the results of the Saturday’s elections for Abia Central were still being collated at the INEC LGA office at Adelabu Street, Umuahia, as at 4:30 pm.

NAN further reports that a massive crowd, including journalists, thronged the collation centre in wait for the results amidst tight security.(NAN)