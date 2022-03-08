Uncertainty, as PDP holds parallel governorship primaries in Osun

There is uncertainty about who will emerge as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in July 16 election in Osun, as two factions of the party were about to hold parallel primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PDP had slated its governorship primaries for Tuesday.

NAN also reports that Wale Ojo’s faction of the party was supported by Mr Soji Adagunodo, the party Deputy National Chairman in the South-West to be the party state chairman, while Sunday Bisi was supported by Sen. Ademola Adeleke-led faction.

The two camps were laying claims to the chairmanship position of the party in the state.

While supporters, as well as delegates of the Ojo-led faction were at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF), Osogbo Centre for the primary, the Bisi faction was currently holding its primary at the Osogbo City Stadium.

NAN also reports that the party’s 2018 governorship candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, is coming up against Prince Dotun Babayemi for the same ticket.

However, there was heavy security presence at the WOCDIF Centre and Osogbo City Stadium.

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, Dele Adeleke and Fatai Akinbade had earlier announced their withdrawal from the race on Monday night.

As at the time of filing this reports, both factions were still putting final touches to the arrangement for the primaries.

Also, the Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Chairman of the Osun Governorship primary has yet to show up in any of the two venues of the congress.

(NAN)

