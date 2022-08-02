Unauthorised journey attracts sanctions, DG warns Corps Members

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has warned Corps Members not to embark on any unauthorized journey during their service year.

He said they must get approval from the NYSC if it becomes necessary to travel.

Fadah stated this today while addressing Corps Members at NYSC Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto State Orientation Camps.

He stated further that if they are traveling a long distance, they should break their journey when it is 6:00pm and pass the night in safe places like military barracks, NYSC Secretariats, Corps Lodges among others.

The Director General advised them not to endanger their safety through night travelling and also by associating with people of questionable characters.

“We love you and we want you to stay safe. Don’t travel without permission and if it is compulsory that you travel, try and get permission from NYSC because if you travel without permission, NYSC will penalize you.

You have to be security conscious and beware of the people you associate with”, Fadah said.

The Director General also warned the Corps Members to avoid cultism, drug peddling, drug abuse and other social vices that could lead to lifelong regrets.

He advised them to abide by the rules and regulations in camp adding that any erring Corps Member would be sanctioned as stipulated in the NYSC Bye laws.

He advised that anytime they are called upon to serve as electoral officers in their respective States the should abide by the electoral laws.

“Try and obey every constituted authority wherever you are posted to.

During elections, you must abide by the electoral laws and anyone that violate the electoral laws wound be sanctioned”, he added.

The NYSC Zamfara State Coordinator, Namalam Muhammad Taura in his address said the camp was going on smoothly with a total of 183 female and 144 male Corps Members that have been registered as at the time of General Fadah’s visit.

Also, the NYSC Kebbi State Coordinator, Mr Mustapha Muhammed informed General Fadah that all the 722 Corps Members comprising 552 males and 190 females have being in high spirits since the Camp started.

Similarly, the NYSC Sokoto State Coordinator, Mohammed Nakamba stated that a total of 419 Corps Members comprising 287 males and 132 females were registered in camp and have been participating actively in all camp assignments.

