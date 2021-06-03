UNAIDS Chief calls for new momentum in fight against HIV

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic must also spur global efforts to defeat HIV infection and AIDS, the head of the UN to Fight AIDS, Winnie Byanyima, has said.

“The COVID pandemic has made political leaders aware of how we all are, how it shuts down economies, we must renew the momentum to fight AIDS,’’ Byanyima told dpa.

Byanyima is director of UNAIDS. The UN to present a report on Thursday showing that more efforts are needed to also achieve its stated goal of defeating the HIV pandemic by 2030.

“We have proven that science can solutions in short , we proved that governments can together resources,’’ Bynayima said.

She is therefore cautiously optimistic that the same can be done to end the HIV pandemic.

It has been 40 years since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention () first reported on the then mysterious immunodeficiency disease on June 5, 1981.

Next week, the United Nations to launch a new appeal for donations at an AIDS summit in New York.

In the past 40 years, nearly 35 million have died from complications of AIDS.

“Those lives matter, like the ones taken by COVID,” Bynayima said.

The Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2, discovered in late 2019, has so far killed around 3.6 million , according to figures from the World Health (WHO).(dpa/NAN)

