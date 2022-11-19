“ Una no dey shame,” Tinubu Tells PDP, Atiku, and Okowa, As He Visits Delta

Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the leadership of the PDP, the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and indeed all members of the party that they have no shame.

Tinubu made the remark during the Presidential Rally/Flag Off of the governorship campaign held at the Warri City Stadium, Saturday, November 19.

Speaking in pidgin English, which is very popular in Warri, he said the PDP has no shame, selling government assets off while in government at the centre, nearly all of the nation’s assets to their proxies.

“All they sold, where is the money. How long have they been in Delta State, for 23 years of PDP in Delta State what have you seen? Warri is going down. They don’t know the way for development, they have no brains and don’t have the vision and road to prosperity. We know the way, go to Lagos and see development and progress. They are evil people.

“These people, year after year, election after election, they lie to you. They have no shame. PDP has no shame. When Atiku was there he was fighting his boss in the public. They were telling us how they used public money to buy cars for their girlfriends. They have no shame.

“But I will fulfill all my promises. I appreciate your show of love for me. It is an indication of your desire for change.”

He affirmed that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege will be the next governor that will develop Delta State.

“Senator Omo-Agege as governor of Delta State will work with me and bring hope and progress to the State. Your sea ports, your steel industry and many areas of development are not for sale but for development.” Tinubu said.

Earlier, Senator Omo-Agege had assured that when elected as governor, he would work with Tinubu as President to ensure that the Delta Steel Company, DSC, is reactivated, Warri port is functional and the Maritime University in Okorenkoko operational.

He told Tinubu that the people of Delta State are Christians who do not act in treachery but lamented that recently Governor Okowa acted as if he is not a Deltan.

“We are Christians and we do not betray but the latest betrayer of the South happens to be the governor of Delta State. He is replica of Judas Iscariot and if he does not want to commit suicide like Judas Iscariot, he should immediately step down from that ill-fated vice presidential race he is pursuing.

” Our people are very angry, they want development but rather than develop the State, all we hear are loans and more loans. All Deltans and those unborn are now indebted as a result of Okowa’s recklessness. To add insult to the injury he has brought a clone and Deltans have rejected Okowa and his clone. We don’t want a motorpark Chairman to be our governor even though that is what Okowa wants.

Also speaking, former APC Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, reiterated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s disclosure that President Muhammadu Buhari released a huge sum of unpaid funds accruing from 13 per cent oil derivation to oli producing states including Delta State and that the development going on in Rivers State were funded by the money.

Oshiomhole charged Deltans to ask Okowa where their share of the money was.

“Go and ask Okowa where is your N250 billion, Edo State got N100 billion, where is your N250 billion from 13 per cent oil derivation? You didn’t tell us the federal government gave you such money, now where is the money? Did you use it for your vice presidential election race?”

Highlight of the event was the handing of the party flag to Senator Omo-Agege as Delta State APC governorship candidate.

