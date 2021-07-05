UN Women, NGO empower 50 conflict-affected Yobe women

Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC), a non governmental organisation, supported by UN Women and Government of the Netherlands, has provided livelihood support to 50 women affected by insurgency in Yobe.

Dr Abiola Afolabi, the Executive Director WARDC, disclosed this on Monday while addressing newsmen at a training venue in Damaturu.

Afolabi said the empowerment training was organized to fight discrimination, raise awareness and promote access to justice for women experiencing violence in Yobe state.

“The project supports the livelihoods of 50 vulnerable women through training and provision of grants for them in the area of their choice.

“The training includes tailoring, soap production,, Vaseline cosmetics, leather works, beads making and food processing.”, she said.

She added that the session would also train women, who were affected by conflict, to reposition and challenge the existing order that promotes women’s rights and demand accountability for their situation.

Afolabi expressed gratitude to the Government of the Netherlands and UN Women for their support in strengthening the Rule of Law and Access to Justice in Borno and Yobe state.

Hajiya Hauwa Abubakar, the Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs, commended the organisers for complementing the state government’s efforts, saying it was a welcome idea.

She added that women needed to be enlightened, to know their rights when violated.

Abubakar noted that most of the women, especially in the rural areas, were unaware of the strong legal instruments available in Yobe state meant to protect them and provide them with access to justice. (NAN)

