UN strategising to strengthen “protection of education” in Nigeria – Coordinator

The day which is set aside to draw the attention of key stakeholders to their responsibilities at ensuring that children are able to receive education, was declared on May 29, 2020. Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr Judith Giwa-Amu, Education Officerof UNICEF, said the day was important because of the role of education as an equalizer.

NAN reports that the working group is the UN group responsible for coordinating education in emergencies programmes. Giwa-Amu, who is also the Nigerian Coordinator, Education in Emergencies Working Group, said that anything that will keep children from going to school is considered an attack on education and should be prevented. “On Wednesday Sept. 9, will be commemorating the International Day for the protection of Education from Attack, this day has been selected to draw to our attention our responsibility to ensure tat children are able to receive education.

“We know that education is a huge equalizer, so if children are able to engage in Education, they will be able to play their roles in the society. “Anything that will keep children from going to school is affecting them and is an attack on education,” Giwa-Amu said. Giving insights into activities lined up to commemorate the Day, Giwa-Amu said that there would hold in the North East and also at the National levels. She said that in the North East, a high power delegation led by the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of education would be visiting the region. The coordinator said that children and teachers would also be involved in telling stories about how insurgency has affected their lives and how they were able to resume schooling regardless.

“There would be series of activities, part of which will involve children who will use art works and poetry to express how attacks have affected them “We are also looking at communities that have been attacked, how they have been able to build resilience, how they have been able to resume school after the attack. “We want to recognize those kind of communities that refused to stay down even though they have been attacked,” she said.